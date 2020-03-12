Court orders APC to hold NEC meeting scheduled for next week Tuesday

Certain members of the factionalised All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee led by its acting national secretary, Victor Giadom secured a Court Order on Wednesday to proceed with a meeting of the National Executive Committee it had earlier scheduled for next Tuesday.

Another faction loyal to the ousted national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led by the national legal adviser, Babatunde Ogala had on Sunday issued a counter-notice, asking the NEC members to ignore Honourable Giadom invitation for the NEC meeting.

The Giadom faction has since secured a Court order, restraining the trio of Babatunde Ogala, Lanre Isa-Onilu and Waziri Bulama, national legal adviser, national publicity secretary and national secretary, respectively from frustrating or taking any action to undermine the NWC led by Honourable Giadom from proceeding with the scheduled NEC meeting.

Ruling on a motion exparte brought by Afamefuna Ekekwe, counsel to the applicant, Salihu Mustapha who is the national vice chairman, Northeast of the APC, Justice S.U Bature of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Maitama Abuja restrained Babatunde Ogala, Lanre Isa Onilu and Waziri Bulama, first, second and third defendants, respectively from interfering in the scheduled NEC. Also joined as fourth defendants in the APC.

Justice Bature granted “an order restraining the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, either by themselves, their agents or privies or any member of the 4th defendant from interfering with, disturbing or taking any steps howsoever described towards disrupting the meeting of the NEC convened by the 4th defendant NWC members scheduled for 17th March 2020 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed. ”

It equally granted “An order of the Honourable Court compelling the 4th defendant to give effect to the resolution of the NWC convening the NEC meeting of the 4th defendant scheduled for 17th March 2020 or any subsequent date pending the hearing of the motion on Notice already filed and adjourned to 20 March 2020.”