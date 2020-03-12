COVID-19: FG increases health measures at airports

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has issued a new directive to all airlines operating regional and international flights into Nigeria to allow passengers without International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), known as Yellow cardboard henceforth.

This directive supersedes the earlier one issued on compulsory possession of Yellow Card.

The regulatory body however informed that passengers would be vaccinated accordingly at Points of Entry while the process for obtaining the e-yellow card will be initiated.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, this policy shift followed a letter received from the Federal Ministry of Health dated 11th March, 2020 reviewing the implementation of the operationalisation of Nigeria Points of Entry policy on the prevention and control of cross border transmission of Yellow fever.