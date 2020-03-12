COVID-19: FG increases health measures at airports
• As NCAA issues new directives on yellow card • Henceforth, passengers to be vaccinated at the point of entry
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has issued a new directive to all airlines operating regional and international flights into Nigeria to allow passengers without International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), known as Yellow cardboard henceforth.
This directive supersedes the earlier one issued on compulsory possession of Yellow Card.
The regulatory body however informed that passengers would be vaccinated accordingly at Points of Entry while the process for obtaining the e-yellow card will be initiated.
According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, this policy shift followed a letter received from the Federal Ministry of Health dated 11th March, 2020 reviewing the implementation of the operationalisation of Nigeria Points of Entry policy on the prevention and control of cross border transmission of Yellow fever.
“The review of the policy arose from the competing priority of the ongoing entry screening of our Points of Entry by the Port Health Services for COVID-19. Hence, entry screening of passengers due to the COVID-19 outbreak will be prioritized by the Port Health Services ″until the outbreak has been effectively contained’’.
“In view of the above, all airlines operating these flights are to, from 11th March, 2020 implement the reviewed policy of the Federal Ministry of Health as follow: ‘that passengers coming to Nigeria without documented proof of vaccination against Yellow Fever (valid yellow card) are allowed to board but be advised that they will be vaccinated accordingly at Points of Entry and the process for obtaining the e-yellow card will be initiated;
“For passengers departing Nigeria, a valid Yellow card will be required for boarding, airlines are to communicate this policy to their passengers accordingly and this policy review is with effect from 11th March, 2020.”
The NCAA while confirming that it had earlier issued a letter to the concerned operators on the above subject referenced NCAA/DG/AMS/74/Vol. III/44 dated February 10, 2020, however strongly called for strict and immediate compliance as required.