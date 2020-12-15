‘Cost of food may be extremely high in 2021, if…’

PRESIDENT General, Agbekoya world wide, High cheif Kamorudeen Okikiola has warned that cost of food may be extremely high in the year 2021, if government does not finally act on the killing of farmers and destruction of farmlands.

He said this during the investiture and ceremony of Agbekoya International Ambassador, patrons and chiefs held at the Department of Agriculture Hall,Federal College of Agriculture Moor Plantation, Apata, Ibadan, recently.

According to him the fear of being invaded and killed by some people suspected to be Fulani will discourage some Farmers from farming there by leading to scarcity of food which according to him will lead to high cost of food in the market.

He however called on federal government to as a matter of fact act fast to curb the devil act, adding that there is need for government to provide security for farmers in other to put an end to such occurrence.

Chief Okikiola, also appealed to the government to give support to farmers through the provision of loans. While he added that there is need to strategies on new method of issuing out loans, while he lamented that many Farmers do not benefit from the loans issued by the federal government, which according to him has always been hijacked by Internet fraudster.

Speaking, One of the newly installed grand patron ,President Alliance of Yoruba Youths Council Worldwide (AYYCW) Dr Akande Kazeem , stated that there is need to come up with innovative technologies to meet the growing demand for food in the country.

He explained that engaging in digital agriculture will help to revolutionise agriculture, adding that the introduction of innovative technology will help Farmers.

Dr Akande, added that innovative such as Artificial intelligence (AI) would help in ensuring significant improvement across different segments of the agriculture industry, adding that AI, will also help in dealing with Challenges of the future.

He however appreciate the group for the recognition bestowed on him.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another increase. Tribune Online analysis also shows that the 1,607 new confirmed cases are higher than those recorded the previous week (November 29 – December 5) where the country recorded 1,102 cases…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

it is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…