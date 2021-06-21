Corruption driving more Africans into poverty, crimes ― Osun REDAN boss

Osun State chairman of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Victor Eniola Mark, has stated that corruption and mismanagement of public resources have driven more Africans into abject poverty.

Mark added that the spate of crime and insecurity in the country has also been gravely influenced by corruption, adding that the country sits on a keg of gunpowder should the issue not be addressed in time.

He stated this at his formal investiture and decoration as a distinguished fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (Ghana) held in Abeokuta.

Mark said: “The menace that corruption and mismanagement of public properties have caused goes beyond what we see on the physical and the impacts are no respecter of persons as they transcend the dividing lines of social class, religion, tribe or ethnicity.

“The insecurity, poverty, scarcity of food and less than average standard of living witnessed in Africa today are as a result of the prior mismanagement of public resources and poor choices of the past. I am committed to joining hands with this set of trustworthy professionals in correcting the wrongs of the past.

“My friends seated here today, I also charge you to develop interest and pick up forms once the opportunity arises so that we can altogether plant professionalism, raise the bar of private and public resources management, eradicate wastage of resources at all levels, propagate prudence, fight corruption and make the world a better place.

“Let those who live in luxury always remember that multitudes dwell in penury and we will be sitting on a keg of gunpowder if we feign ignorance of same.”

While accepting the honour bestowed on him, Mark appreciated CIPRM(G) for intentionally leaving an indelible legacy of public service trust and for formulating resourceful policies for sustainable socio-economic growth in Africa.

Speaking on behalf of the Advisory Board and Governing Council of the institute, CIPRM(G) Executive Director for West Africa Region, Dr Richard Kpupo, said Mark was honoured for his tremendous contributions towards national development for the progress, peace and unity of Nigeria.

