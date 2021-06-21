Kumuyi set for six-day crusade in FCT, others

The General Superintendent (GS) of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi, is set to hold a 6-day crusade tagged ‘Divine Connection’ in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to other States/Nations.

This was made known in a statement signed by the State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, FCT, Pastor Femi Elijah Adebiyi, which indicated that the Crusade is holding from Thursday, June 24 and ending on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The statement also disclosed that the programme is targeting millions of people in FCT and other States/Nations, which it said will feature salvation, healing, deliverance, breakthrough, revival and lots more.

The statement explained that, on Thursday, 22nd June, there will be evening Crusade for all at Deeper Life Bible Church’s Group/District locations, connecting to the programme through satellite or Zoom platforms from 5:30 pm.

The statement revealed that provisions have been made for others to connect to the programme through U-tube, Facebook, etc.

“In the evening of Friday, June 25, 2021, the crusade, for all virtual and physical audiences starts from 5.30 pm. On Saturday, June 26, 2021 evening the crusade will start at 4.00 p.m.

“Sunday, June 27, 2021, there will be Sunday Worship in all Deeper Life Bible Church locations from 8:00 am, while in the evening the Crusade will be from 5.30 pm. On Monday, June 28 and on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (which is the last day of the programme), the Crusade starts from 5.30 pm,” the statement noted.

The statement reads in part, “We have come to declare good news! News of a new beginning and turning point in the lives of people in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the 36 States of Nigeria and the rest of the world!

“The Lord has laid it on the heart of the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Worldwide, Pastor (Dr) William Kumuyi, to hold the 6-day Explosive Crusade in Abuja, with the theme, ‘Divine Connection!’

“This programme is divinely and specially arranged for all people as Pastor (Dr) William Kumuyi will minister live all the six days of the programme from the headquarters of the Church in Abuja.

“God has helped the Church to put all in place to ensure participants get the best of the six-day power-packed programme.

“We have put in place all measures of keeping to the COVID-19 protocol; concrete security arrangement; emergency healthcare services; control measures for vehicular and human traffic; and other measures to ensure an itch-free programme.

“We are working closely with security experts and health professionals and proper attention is given to participants’ safety and protection as God Almighty is there to give cover for everybody.

“We want to assure the people of the FCT that God has specially packaged their blessings and miracles in an amazing way that will surprise them on what God is going to do for them from June 24-29, 2021.

“There is going to be salvation and freedom from all sinful bondages; healing for all kinds of diseases and sicknesses; deliverance from all satanic attacks, oppression and possession; an unprecedented breakthrough in all areas of life; children as gifts to the barren; breaking and disconnecting from all curses; victory over failures, bad-lucks and stagnation; absolutely destroying every terminal problem; joy and celebration guaranteed; and many other divine interventions.”

