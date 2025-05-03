Bauchi 2027: Coalition wants Senator Jika to declare guber ambition

A political pressure group in Bauchi, known as the Coalition of Concerned People of Bauchi State, has called on Senator Haliru Dauda Jika to declare his interest in contesting for the gubernatorial ticket of the state in 2027 under any political platform of his choice.

The Coalition, led by Hon Ahmed Yero, addressed a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre, Bauchi, on Saturday, stressing that based on its findings from a survey conducted among other aspirants, Haliru Dauda Jika stands out.

According to him, “As you are all aware that few weeks ago, our coalition made opened our existence and efforts to mobilise support for distinguished Senator Halliru Dauda Jika to join the race for the gubernatorial bid in Bauchi State in 2027.”

He stressed that the Coalition has duly observed the need to present the best of the best in terms of the personalities and identities the state has to offer for the 2027 governorship election.

“And with a deep sense of responsibility and accountability, that we believe that at time in the history and time of our dear state, and without prejudice to all other governorship aspirants, we thought that Senator Halliru Dauda Jika is observed to have necessary qualities to lead Bauchi state in 2027,” he added.

Ahmed Yero added that, “Dokaji’s past records from 2007, where he was elected as Member representing Ganjuwa West Bauchi State House of Assembly who was later elected as a Speaker by his colleagues.”

He added that, “He contested for the Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency where he returned elected as Member, Federal House of Representatives, he was also appointed to serve as Chairman House Committee on Police Affairs for a complete tenure of 2015 to 2019.”

“Based on his abilities to prove himself as a good representative, his people decided to promote him to the rank of Senator, Bauchi Central Senatorial district which comprised of six L.G.As,” he added.

According to him, “It is against the background we went to the field and conversed people’s opinion, hence our findings returned positive, supporting for his qualification to aspire for the governorship of our state, even though he contested in 2023, but this time, Bauchi people wants him as their next Governor.”

The Coalition leader added that, “It on this premise, that we successively write to various stake-holders across party line in the state, as well as our royal fathers and the custodian of our traditional institutions, and our religious leaders all over the state to seek for their indulgence, support and prayer.”

According to him, “The aspiration is not narrowed within the small purview, but multifaceted, that is why we are here to make an appeal to the entire Bauchi people and the public, particularly our youths and women in Bauchi State, to embrace Senator Halliru Dauda Jika in our collective quest to see him become the Governor of Bauchi State come 2027.”

“And finally, we wish to collectively request the support of the current governor our state Sen. Bala Mohammed for his support in this project as we assured him our loyalty and humility of distinguished Senator Haliru Dauda Jika as a confident and able personality to manage the affairs of Bauchi State in a very good and respectful manner,” he added.

The Coalition then urged journalists, “to perform your constitutional duties of spreading this information from top to down so that our dear state will enjoy the whole potentials that the Senator Halliru Dauda Jika contained in his brain, heart and blue-print, which contents are nothing but taking Bauchi State to the greater light.”

