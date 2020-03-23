Coronavirus won’t hinder salary payment, project completion ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has assured the people of the state that the current economic challenges occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus, in the country would not stop salary payment and completion of legacy projects in the state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the governor gave the assurance at the Civil Centre complex in Ado Ekiti, during an inspection of some building and road projects in the state on Monday.

The governor also inspected facilities at the state’s isolation centre in Ado-Ekiti where he interacted with some health workers on duty.

Fayemi said the enormous pressure on the finances of the state would not cause projects to be abandoned as stipulated in the State’s Transition Law.

He explained that the current priority of his administration in the face of the current economic situation is to maintain recurrent expenditure, particularly in relation to salaries of workers, which he said remained a top priority.

Reiterating the commitment to the completion of the projects, Fayemi said, “these are legacy projects and we are not going to leave them abandoned, don’t forget that we have a law now in Ekiti, that says you can not abandon a project as a government.”

The governor, expressed satisfaction at the pace at which the contractors were working, adding that they have exhibited a commitment to delivering the projects within the time frame given to them by the state government.

Speaking on the civic centre, the governor revealed that the contractor handling the project had made significant progress since his last visit to the site with the hope that the work would be completed by May, adding that “the elevations are up, the generator is here, the tilings have been completed inside.

“The ceiling work is being done, the air conditioning unit, the electrical, as far as the civic centre is concerned, I think they have almost finished the internal works, what remains is the external work and the outer element of the work,” he added.