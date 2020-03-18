Coronavirus: NYSC shuts down orientation camps

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday shut down all its camps and suspended on going orientation course for its corps members nationwide.

It blamed the decision on the outbreak of coronavirus which on Tuesday forced the Federal Government to cancel the National Sports Festival.

The decision was conveyed in a statement from the NYSC management which was posted on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The statement reads:

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: SUSPENSION OF THE ON-GOING ORIENTATION COURSE

Sequel to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the National Sports Festival, Management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme wishes to announce the suspension of the on-going Orientation Course for the 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 Corps Members.

Therefore, the Corps Members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the Orientation Camps when the situation improves, just like it happened a few years ago when the Nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat.

Management wishes to state that no Corps Member or Camp Official has contracted the virus,

Thank you.

MANAGEMENT”