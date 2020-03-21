Management of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has closed the institution until further notice due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement signed by the acting registrar of the university, Mohammed A. Shuaib, the closure followed a directive by the Federal Government through the National Universities Commission (NUC) to vice-chancellors of the nation’s universities.

The statement reads:

“This is to inform the entire University Community (both staff and students) that as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID – 19) in the country, the Federal Government through the National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities to close their Institutions for one month with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

“Consequently, the acting Vice-Chancellor on behalf of the Senate of this University has approved the closure of the University until further notice.

“All members of staff and students are hereby implored to continue to observe high personal hygiene and also abide by all other preventive measures as announced by the relevant agencies of Government.”

