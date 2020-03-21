Coronavirus: Lagos bans religious, social gatherings of over 20 people

Following seven new number of people infected with the Coronavirus in Lagos, the state government has issued a new directive bringing down the maximum number of people that can gather for religious or social purpose to just 20 from its initial 50.

The state government made this known on its official Facebook page, with the headline, ’No social gathering of more than 20 people.’

It would be recalled that the state government earlier in the week, after a parley with religious leaders, both Muslims and Christian placed a ban on the religious gathering of over 50 people, while urging that the directive is complied with in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

”The Lagos State government has banned all religious or social gathering of over 20 people within the state,” the government in its new directive, urging: ”It is important we all adhere to this directive.”

It went further to enjoin Lagosians to practice social distance of at least 1metre, while also calling on whosoever feels feel sick or have symptoms such as fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, coughing or sneezing to dial the emergency numbers, namely:

08000CORONA, 08023169485, 08033565529 or 08052817243.

