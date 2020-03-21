[UPDATE] Coronavirus: NRC to stop passenger train services nationwide

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on Saturday, announced plans to terminate all passenger train services across the country from Monday, March 23, 2020, due to the ravaging Coronavirus outbreak in the country. This is even as the Corporation listed conditions for continuous passenger train services, which included provision of names, date of birth and addresses of would-be-passengers.

According to a statement signed by the NRC Deputy Director for Public Relations, Mr Yakub Mahmood, on Saturday, passengers who wish to continue enjoying the train services will have to provide their addresses and names at every point of entry.

The statement with headline ‘NRC Stops Passengers Train Services’ stated that, “The Board and Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) have decided to stop all passenger trains operation as from Monday 23rd of March 2020.

“This is in view of the report of the already known Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak).

“Further information on passenger train services will be made available in due cause to our esteemed passengers.”

The NRC further gave conditionalities to continue with passenger train services.

Explaining further in its statement, the NRC added that, “Further to the earlier statement, the board and management have reviewed the situation and decided to provide passengers train services with the listed conditionalities:

“Passengers are to provide full names, address, date of birth and means of identity to continue enjoying passenger train services nationwide.

“We enjoin all passengers to please cooperate with any other measures put in place to protect ourselves from ourselves.”

It would be recalled that the NRC runs standard gauge and narrow gauge train services in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Warri-Itakpe and other parts of the country.

