Coronavirus: Firm to teach students for free with Mobile App following shutdown of schools nationwide

Following the shutdown of schools nationwide by the Federal Government due to coronavirus, a tech firm that focuses on education has opened its portal to teach students free of charge using a mobile application.

The app, Mobile Classroom, Nigeria’s first indigenous mobile application will prepare students who are seeking to sit for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and other senior secondary school examinations.

Recall that the Federal Government ordered the closure of all schools in the country as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which has caused over 13,000 deaths globally.

State governments in the country also followed suit by shutting state-owned schools while gatherings more than twenty persons in Lagos and 50 persons in other states have been banned.

This move disrupted the academic calendar across the country just as WAEC announced the suspension of its examination indefinitely.

However, the Ed-tech firm, Save-A-Lot Limited, in a press release issued by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Akeem Salami, at the weekend said it will enable students to learn audio-visually through devices like phones and computers, adding that its services will be provided free-of-charge while the shutdown of schools last nationwide.

Salami said, “Mobile Classroom online portal has been declared free without subscription for Nigerian students throughout this period of nationwide school closure by the Federal Government.

“To us, Mobile Classroom will be a great learning hub for millions of Nigerian students, particularly those who will soon sit for their senior secondary school examinations organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

“This is the best moment parents and students will enjoy the support of a mobile classroom to save lost moments after paying tuition. This is coming at no cost for them within this emergency break.

“In the mobile classroom, students can select topic and the teacher will pop up right on their device to teach them within the comfort of their homes. This platform is hereby declared free for this period as the world manages the pandemic,” he said.

Salami enjoined students to visit the Mobile Classroom website or download the app, adding that “all participants are to sign-in with their functional email addresses and choice passwords. Students can then access lectures on any topic and the subject of their choice and enjoy different lectures in the comfort of their homes.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE