Coronavirus: Bayelsa governor tests negative

The governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has taken the rapid diagnostic test for the coronavirus 2019 and came out negative two weeks after rumours went viral that he may have contracted the virus while attending the National Economic Council meeting in Abuja.

The governor took the rapid diagnostic test in Yenagoa, to dispel rumours that he may have contracted the virus during an alleged meeting with Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari and the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, who have all tested positive to Covid-19.

It is, however, not clear if the governor has taken any decision to go into self-isolation but according to a statement by his acting chief press secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, the governor has imposed a stay-at-home order for civil servants and suspended burial and wedding ceremonies across the state.

Parts of the statement read “the Bayelsa State government has asked civil servants on grade Level 1-12 to stay at home for two weeks with effect from Thursday, March 26, 2020.

“Only those on essential services such as medical and health workers, fire service personnel, cleaners and other related personnel were exempted from the temporary restriction.

“Also all burial and wedding ceremonies have also been suspended in the state for the same period. The expanded multi-sectoral task force on the COVID-19 pandemic has also reduced the number of persons at worship centres and other public gatherings from the initial 50 to 20.

“The restriction order also affected night clubs and bars in the state as well as commercial vehicles and tricycles that had been directed by the state Ministry of Transport to reduce the number of passengers they carry from 3 to 2.”

The statement further echoed the need for prevention and caution on the part of the citizenry by urging them to imbibe regular hand washing and use of sanitisers.

Nigerian Tribune reports that he equally commended the NDUTH for its ingenuity in the production of hand sanitisers and assured the institution of government’s support to boost its production.