AHSOSA marks Founder’s Day, presents classroom block, others to alma mater

Awe High School Old Students Association (AHSOSA) has inaugurated and presented a block of classrooms, Information Communication Technology (ICT) facilities and borehole to their alma mater at its Founder’s Day celebration.

The inauguration and presentation took place during the grand finale of the 66th Founder’s Day celebrations of Awe High School which took place at the school premises, Awe in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The SS3 block of classrooms was completely renovated and furnished with chairs, lockers and ceilings fans by the 1982 set of the association. The ICT room with 30 computer sets and accessories were personally donated by Mr Dotun Odekeye of 1983 set while the borehole was financed by the 1975 set through its chairman, Mr Israel Ajao.

Speaking at the event, Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Alhaja Aminat Atere, lauded the old students for contributing their quota to the infrastructure development of the school.

He said by this gesture, the old students were collaborating with the state government to make the free and qualitative education policy of Governor Seyi Makinde a success.

In his remarks, the school principal, Mr Adeolu Okunade, said the gesture was unprecedented in the annals of the school and congratulated all members, staff and students on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of the school.

He also commended the state governor for his giant strides in the education sector.

Speaking earlier, the president of the old students’ association, Dr Shina Adekanbi, said: “What we are witnessing today is an evidence of the grace of God in our lives as former students of this great school and a demonstration of the love we have for our alma mater.”

“I wish to state that it takes love to give while giving is scriptural. A giver will never lack. I, therefore, enjoin other sets and individuals alike to take a cue, more so that our fundraising, aimed at giving our alma mater a facelift, is around the corner.”

In his comment, an old student, Mr Paul Aworinde, called for the state government’s intervention with regard to the encroachment on the school land by members of Awe community.

He said, “With the gradual encroachment on the school land, the school will soon become a housing estate if our amiable governor does not rise to the occasion by preventing the extermination of the great legacy.”

