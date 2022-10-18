COREN certifies Anambra materials testing laboratory hub

Council for the Registration of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN), Anambra State branch, has professionally certified the Anambra State Materials Testing Laboratory Hub.

Tribune Online gathered that the laboratory was established to check the incidence of building collapse in Anambra State, which has become a recurring event in some parts of the country.

The administration of Mr Peter Obi, as the state governor then, started the building of the laboratory and was completed and commissioned in 2014 by the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano.

Mrs Ogechukwu Anastasia, Head of Data Analysis and Research, who spoke on behalf of the hub, at the event, said the Laboratory is equipped with modern materials, testing equipment and manpower to carry out the testing, sub-soil investigation, aggregate sand and cement, water and other chemical tests, as well as test on steel reinforcement bars, is acclaimed to be the first of its kind in Nigeria.

According to her, the laboratory would increase the structural integrity of buildings while reducing the incidence of building collapse and other infrastructural defects in the state

It would also promote organisational structure for learning sound engineering practices in the state.

She said the laboratory test, located at the premises of the state ministry is been managed by Public Private Partnership arrangement between the State government and a private firm.

In his speech, Chairman of COREN, in the state, Engr Victor Onyeanyana Meju, while certifying the hub, said they were already utilising the laboratory facility in carrying out their investigative work on the collapsed two-storey building that claimed the lives of two carpenters at Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area and others buildings in the state.

Engr Meju outlined the benefits of the testing laboratory to the people and contractors and said they were currently working with ministries to see how to deploy its use throughout the state to cover residential, commercial, and religious buildings including banks, hotels, supermarkets and the rest.

He further enjoined all stakeholders to give full support to the safety venture towards realising the goals for which it was established.

