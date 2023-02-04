Written by Dr. Wale Okediran

My 6-year old son was recently diagnosed to be epileptic. Although he has been placed on medications, I will appreciate it if I can know how to cope with his case.

Bintu (by SMS)

Although the most important management of Epilepsy is drug medication, it is also important to protect your son from any harm by keeping him away from fire, a pool of water or anything that cause him injury in case he develops a seizure. It is also advisable for him not to be involved in any extremely physical activity which may trigger any seizure. He should be oaky once he takes his medications regularly. Depending on the type of Epilepsy, he could even outgrow the ailment as he matures in life.

