Written by Dr. Wale Okediran

I have been having problems with my teeth for the past two months. On a recent visit to the dentist, I was told that I need to remove one of my teeth. This will be the 4th time I will be doing this in the last two years. Is there something else that can be done apart from tooth extraction? I don’t want to lose another tooth.

Beatrice (by SMS)

Due to recent advances in Dentistry, not all cases of decayed teeth needs to be removed. This is because a special part of Dentistry known as Restorative Dentistry has been developed to restore teeth that otherwise would have been extracted. In other to access this kind of facility, it is advisable for you to see a Specialist Dentist at the nearest Dental Centre to you.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE