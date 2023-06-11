Popular chef Hilda Baci has sent words of encouragement to support her colleague, Damilola Adeparusi, who is participating in a 120-hour cook-a-thon challenge.

Hilda posted this via her Twitter handle on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

She said, “The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual. Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits. “Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and inspire others with your unwavering spirit.

Chef Dami is attempting to break Hilda’s record by cooking for 120 hours straight, despite the GWR not having yet certified Hilda’s record.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE