At least five persons were confirmed dead in a boat mishap at Ugbo-Nla in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday while one passenger was rescued in the incident.

The victims were said to be heading to a local seafood market when the ugly incident happened and all efforts to save the lives of the five victims were abortive except for one of the victims.

The tragic incident was said to put the community into a sober mood while the rescued victim was said to have been rushed to the hospital and responding to treatment.

Speaking on the incident the President of fishermen in the state, Mr. Orioye Benedict

Gbayisemore lamented over the death of the five traders, saying the incident would have been averted if the traders use life jackets.

Gbayisemore called on the state government to compel boat operators to enforce the use of life jackets during their trips on the waterways.

According to him, stringent measures should be implemented to enforce mandatory use of life jackets by commuters on waterways, saying this will significantly enhance safety and increase the chances of survival during an emergency.

He stressed that “the presence of a life jacket saved the life of the sole survivor in this tragic incident, highlighting its critical importance in ensuring the safety of individuals, engaging in maritime activities.

“The lone survivor in the Ugbo nla boat mishap had the foresight to wear a life jacket, before setting out on the ill-fated trip. The life jacket was vital to his survival, keeping him afloat until rescue arrived.

“This serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to enforce the use of life jackets for all individuals commuting on water.”

Gbayisemore also called on the state government to prioritise dredging and clearing of waterways, in order to ensure the free flow of water and avert disaster.

He said, “It is crucial to recognise that well-maintained waterways enhance ease of transportation and significantly reduce the risk of accidents, ensuring safety and wellbeing of those who rely on water transportation.





“Additionally, the government needs to recognise the significance of investing in water transportation. This mode of transportation can contribute to economic growth in the region.

“The government can promote safe and efficient travel for its citizens by encouraging and supporting investment in water transportation infrastructure”.

He also advised the state government to support boat workers to develop a robust water transportation system and said ” supporting boat workers is crucial to developing a robust water transportation system.

“Training, resources and necessary support for boat workers will enhance their skills, ensure adherence to safety protocols and foster a culture of professionalism within the industry.

“This tragic event serves as a critical call to the government to enforce the mandatory use of life jackets, prioritise dredging and clearing of waterways for improved passenger safety, recognise the importance of investing in water transportation and support boat workers. By so doing, the government can prevent future tragedy and create a safer environment for all water commuters”.