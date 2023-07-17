Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, better known simply as Chef Dammy, has become the latest millionaire in town after receiving a cheque of one million naira from a Nigerian businessman identified as Komiyo Lawrence Adefemi.

The businessman, who promised to give the Ekiti-born chef N1 million after watching a viral video of her buying roasted corn by the roadside, has now fulfilled his promise.

Reacting to the video a few days ago, he wrote, “Tag her, let me send her a DM. N1 million for her. At least, una go fit keep shut.”

The businessman has, however, kept to his promise and handed over a cheque of one million to the young chef.

While sharing pictures of the presentation of the cheque to the chef, the businessman commended her for taking a shot at the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours.

He also enjoined social media users to desist from criticizing the young chef and instead motivate her for attempting to achieve her dream.

He wrote, “We all need motivation after chastising and reprimanding. Congratulations Chef Dammy, at least she made an attempt.”

Social media users and lovers of the chef, however, flooded the post comments section to pour encomium on the businessman for his kind gesture.

This is coming a few weeks after the 22-year-old chef completed a 120-hour cooking marathon in an attempt to unseat another Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci as the Guinness World Records holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. The attempt, however, was not acknowledged as it was not registered with the Guinness World Records.



























