CONUA registration: Victory for academics seeking alternative platform to negotiate with employers ― Osagie-Eweka

The Chairman of the Congress Of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), University of Benin (Uniben) Chapter, Dr S.D.E. Ishaq Osagie-Eweka, has explained that CONUA is a trade-union offering a platform to academics seeking to approach issues of conditions of services differently as against alleged Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) ‘Marxism’ approach.

He added that CONUA as a union do not believe in the strike nor the closure of Universities as an approach to bringing the attention of employers to issues of conditions of services.

Dr Osagie-Eweka, Osagie-Eweka who stated this during an online chat with Tribune Online, on Thursday informed that his members are willing to work with the Management of Uniben, in order to ensure smooth running and hitch-free academic sessions.

He said: “CONUA registration is good news and victory for academics seeking alternative platform to negotiate with our employer on a number of the conditions of services; including the welfare of Lecturers.

“CONUA is a trade-union offering a platform to academics seeking to approach issues of conditions of services differently as against the ASUU Marxism approach.

“CONUA as a union do not believe in strike or closure of our Universities as an approach to bringing the attention of our employers to issues of conditions of services.

“Therefore, CONUA is here for academics seeking an alternative approach to negotiating with employers on conditions of service, strike and closure of Universities is a “No” for CONUA.

“We are willing to work with the management of the University, ably led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Mrs) Lilian Salami to ensure smooth running and hitch-free academic sessions,” he posited.

The Uniben CONUA Chairman who said it is improper to refer to the newly registered trade union as ‘break-away’ faction of ASUU, disclosed that CONUA has been in existence for approximately two years before the recent formal recognition by the Federal Government.

When asked if the coming of CONUA would bring lasting solutions to problems bedevilling University Education in Nigeria, he said CONUA would continue to engage the Federal Government towards ensuring the peculiarities associated with the duties of Lecturers are captured by IPPIS.

Osagie-Eweka noted that the resumption of work directive by Uniben CONUA was a follow-up of the FG’s appeal to academics to return to the classroom; while negotiations on the issues that led to the closure of Universities continue.

“In fact; for the purpose of emphasis, members of our union did not embark on strike. The closure of Universities led to our inaccessibility to classrooms.

“The leadership of CONUA will communicate to the Management of the University of Benin on the stand and resumption directive/resolution by the union.

“The directive calling on academics to resume duties should be adhered and complied with while the leadership of CONUA continue to engage the Federal Government on members withheld salaries,” he stated.





