Bauchi loses council chairman in fatal crash

A few hours after attending a strategic stakeholders’ meeting of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), presided over by the National Leader of the party and Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Chairman of Zaki LGC, Mallam Mas’ud Umar, died in a fatal crash on his way back to his area.

The crash was reported to have occurred in the evening of Sunday at about 7.30pm along the Konkiyal axis of Darazo LGA on the Bauchi-Maiduguri Federal Highway.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through political and administrative circles in Bauchi State, particularly in Zaki Local Government Area, where the late Mas’ud Umar had only recently assumed elected leadership.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has expressed deep sorrow and profound shock over the death of the Executive Chairperson of Zaki Local Government Area, Mallam Mas’ud Umar, who reportedly died in a fatal motor crash at Konkiyal Village in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The late Chairman was on his way back to Zaki Local Government Area after attending the APM critical stakeholders’ meeting convened by the party earlier on Sunday when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The Governor, on behalf of his family, the government and the good people of Bauchi State, extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the people of Zaki Local Government Area, Katagum Emirate Council, ALGON Bauchi State Chapter, friends, associates, and all those who mourn this painful loss.

The Governor described the late Mallam Mas’ud Umar as a dedicated public servant, committed grassroots politician and compassionate leader whose contributions to public service and community development will remain indelible in the history of Bauchi State.

Before his election as Executive Chairman of Zaki Local Government Area, the late Umar served as the Director-General of the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), where he demonstrated remarkable commitment to emergency response, disaster management and humanitarian interventions across the state.

His tenure at SEMA was characterised by dedication to alleviating the sufferings of vulnerable citizens and providing timely interventions to communities affected by emergencies and other humanitarian challenges.

As Executive Chairperson of Zaki Local Government Area, he continued to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to grassroots development, particularly through initiatives aimed at empowering youths and women, improving livelihoods and promoting inclusive development within his local government.

Bala Mohammed noted that although his tenure as Chairperson was relatively brief, his passion for service, accessibility to the people and commitment to improving the welfare of his constituents distinguished his leadership.

The Governor further observed that his death is not only a devastating loss to his immediate family and the people of Zaki Local Government Area but also a significant loss to the entire Bauchi State, particularly the public service and local government administration, where his experience, dedication and contributions will be greatly missed.

While praying for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed, Governor Mohammed urged his family, political associates, friends and the people of Zaki Local Government to find strength and comfort in Almighty Allah during this difficult moment.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, will forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

The funeral prayer for the deceased will take place today, Monday, 2 November 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Palace of the District Head, Mur Mur, Zaki Local Government Area, Bauchi State.

The Governor further prayed that Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest and give all those he left behind the fortitude to bear this great loss, as contained in a statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor.