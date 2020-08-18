A Professor of Computer Systems and Network Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Samuel John, has said that computer engineering is the marriage of computer science and electrical engineering.

According to him, it focuses on computing in all forms, from microprocessors to embedded computing devices.

“Therefore, computer engineers are electrical engineers, who specialise in software design, hardware design, or systems design that integrates both,” he said.

John, who spoke during a webinar with the theme, ‘The Roles of Computer Engineers and

Computer Scientists in a Developing Digital Economy: To look at the Act Establishing

Activities of Computer Professionals in Nigeria’, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIIEEE) in Lagos late last week, said computer science is the study of how data and instructions are processed, stored, communicated by computing devices.

He stated, “Computer science deals with algorithms for processing data, the organisation of data in databases and the emulation of human intelligence. Computer engineers deal with the physics of semiconductor electronics so that they may design hardware from the integrated circuit level (small), as well as with the integration of hardware and software optimised to run on it to realise complete, special-purpose computing systems (large). Computer scientists write the software, design the databases, devise the algorithms, format the communications, and secure the data that are processed by the hardware to make the integrated system function.”

The Chairman of NIEEE, Adeyemi King, said some developing countries have prioritised developing a knowledge economy to strengthen their human capacity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

Computer engineering and computer science, according to him, play key roles in supporting the growth and development of a country’s economy as well as in improving the quality of lifes for citizens.

“The world is undergoing a digital revolution that will transform how we work, live and play (socio-economic activities). Digital economy is shifting the workforce playing field. It is estimated that some professions will disappear completely, some will develop more, and the branches of professions that we have never known today will emerge. Interdisciplinary competencies are needed in building a digital economy.

“We are in a time of global innovation. As the rapid spread of digital technologies is transforming many socio-economic activities, the digital divide between the developed and developing economies gets wider. The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is triggered by digital revolution. The 4IR has been identified as another strong catalyst for economic transformation”, he said.

