Sokoto State Govt partners UK on ICT development

The Sokoto State Government has said it was collaborating with the United Kingdom (UK) agency, to improve the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal made the announcement in a statement issued in Sokoto by Malam Mohammad Bello, Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the Governor.

Recall that the governor participated in the UK Fund Prosperity Fund-Nigeria Project Technical e-Conference on Right of Way (RoW) held in Abuja recently.

He said that the partnership was brokered by Mr Basiru Daniya, the Director-General of ICT Development in Sokoto State.

The governor stated that the programme was also endorsed and well-supported by the British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing.

“The state government is, by this development, is poised to reposition the ICT sector, by facilitating the passage of the Sokoto State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (SICTDA) Bill,” he said.

According to him, the bill is intended to speed up ICT integration and development across the 23 local government areas in the state.

He noted that the present administration was committed to supporting the reduction in the cost of RoW, to allow broadband penetration in the country.

Tambuwal had pledged to engage the British High Commission and other development partners, to ensure that the state successfully achieved its digital agenda, #SokotoDigitalAgenda.

The governor pleaded with other state governors to take the issue of broadband penetration more seriously.

He noted that it was a prerequisite for the development of the global digital agenda, which could close the gap of the digital divide among nations.

