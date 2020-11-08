Comprehensive incompetence killing Nigeria

I have a brother who is always warning every now and then that one should always be wary of mingling with incompetent people as they can cost you everything.

Incompetence in the plainest definition is the lack of ability which has led to disastrous consequences for Nigeria when those who lack ability are leading from the front and pushes their backwardness as the best for the country.

Those who were eyewitnesses on the front during the civil war of how Nigeria should formulate war plans lost several troops in the river as they relied only on instructions from marabouts.

It is a bad thing to cope with incompetence but to have to function under comprehensive incompetence could be worse like we do in Nigeria.

There is no other way to explain the recent northern summit in Kaduna where northern governors, emirs and President Muhammadu Buhari major north heron appointees were present to provoke the rest of the country by poking their fingers into the faces of non-Arewa Nigerians.

There is no way anybody with knowledge about running a plural society would have been comfortable with havIng the Inspector General of Police, Chief Of Staff to the President, Senate President, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Information Minister and co all seated at a northern summit at a time a grieving country should be putting itself together building confidence and understanding.

Those who wore the badges of FGN to be at that meeting and those who gave them the authority are the poster boys of the comprehensive incompetence that is killing Nigeria and may bury it if we don’t slow down and reset to save the country from those who have no idea of how to manage plurality and only sink the meaningless and insensible sons of “indivisibility” and “Indissolubility” only when they have their buttes on the necks of “fellow Nigerians”. A presidency where there is nobody to say “we can’t do this” cannot be for a plural society but one for a section of it with conquest mentality.

That Kaduna meeting is on all fronts a pure sabotage of the unity of Nigeria and the celebration of the victory of the supremacist Fulani Government of Nigeria (FG) that this administration has not pretended about for the last five years and it confirms the charge of those who have seen through “I belong to everybody and nobody” as a message for major components of Arewa Nigeria and not the entire country.

The Kaduna meeting also played what is called Taqqiya with some Middle Belters who were used to fill some wretched chairs by those who asked Benue to learn how to live with. killer-neigbours when Fulani herdsmen turned their guns on them killing 78 people in the state on a new year day in 2018. We are yet to hear one word of commiseration from our Arewa friends on the killings as there was not tear shed for the victims of Lekki massacres outside maligning them in death as threat to their power.

Even when Nasir El Rufai the host of the provocative meeting and the one who went outside the country to settle Fulani men who were comingto revenge the killing of their cows years after came to Lagos afer their meeting, he was only concerned about property lost and spoke only glibly about those “who lost their lives”. Those who were given the treatment the governor promised international observers in 2019 did not lose their lives. They were brutally and fiercely taken and all those who were responsible will surely pay for them. It may not be in the order of El Rufai’s Fulani lives taken being an investment which must be repaid with interest, but God willl execute His judgment.

A retired military officer from the North who has my full respect anyday called me when some nitwits in the region were openly celebrating the non-participation of youths in Arewa protectorate in the #EndSARS campaign and wondered if we can ever get a nation out of this country. We have missed that opportunity big time.

Before I end on the gentleman officer’s inquiry, I need to say something about why #EndSARS was more pronounced in the South. Apart from the cultural fact of the culture of protest bing more pronounced in a section of the country,#EndSARS being a summary of the frustrations of the youth with brutality of state and other malfunctions also had some root in the dysfunctional order of a society that shuns cultural democracy called Federalism.

SARS is one symbol of the damage single policing is doing in a heterogenous society. When you have a police dominated by men from a culture among cultures you cannot but have what SARS is being accused of. They do no serious investigation of crimes but mostly profiling of suspects by their haircuts or boys wearing ear rings. These are mostly profiles of Southern youths which should not criminalise anybody if we have state police and the police officers are relating with their roots.

If I am allowed to be the advocate of the devil for a while, I would say a man cannot function outside of what is in him. Comprehensive incompetence cannot successfully run cow herds in a manner they will not disrupt the lives of others and that is why we have no solution to the herdsmen crisis in Nigeria in the last five years. Apart from the herders having this psychological victory of one of them being in power and having the effrontery to graze even in front of our CBN, our Arewa friends don’t have any regard for other citizens outside their own convenience and using them as chattels.

Those who had and supported the Kaduna meeting will do a million other things that are wrong and would not see anything wrong with doing them because they are focused only on their own interests which they lack the competence to balance with the interest of those they cohabit with. This explains the consistent pattern of provocative appointments under this regime. It will always be a perpetual feud with their neighbours.

My dear gentleman officer who earned trust through consistent actions over the years including loosing your commission for a national issue that should have united us as a country instead of keeping us divided, nation will not emerge here because our differences are too much and we don’t have leaders who can rise above their prejudices to make us rise over them. All we can do is to build a salad bowl society where people don’t have to sacrifice their identities to become a lie that does not exist. We must recognise our differences and constitute ourselves in a way to be able to live with them and not forget them as some deceivers would wish. In a salad bowl you see different, different ingredients retaining their combination giving salad.

This is the imperative of now for which we have no luxury of time. Anyone who thinks what is on the ground is sustainable must be a cheap comedian. It has expired and the terminal station Yugoslavia, USSR etc reached that they disappeared from world map is not too far a destination if we don’t make the hay while there is still some sun by going back to federalism.

