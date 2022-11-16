Community policing is gradually taking root in Nigeria ― IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has said that community policing is gradually taking root in Nigeria.

Speaking in Maiduguri on Wednesday at a two-day capacity-building workshop for 300 community policing stakeholders in the Northeast, the IGP said “community policing is undoubtedly a way to go in a drive to effectively address the complex and dynamic challenges of crimes and mitigate the challenges of internal security realities.”

According to him, the community policing strategy as approved by the Federal Government is gradually taking root in Nigeria and being warmly embraced by strategic partners across the country.

He noted that the aim of community policing is to bring the police closer to the people at the grassroots which will help in protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians at all levels.

“The concept is to bring the community closer to the police with the goal of improving the quality of lives in our communities.

“We must partner with the community to know where crime is taking place other we are going to fail.

“This is just kind of sensitisation for members of the public to partner with police so that we are going to reduce crimes and criminalities to the bearest minimum.

He urged people in the Northeast to partner with the members of community policing to identify criminals within their localities.

Also speaking, the Borno state governor Babagana Zulum explained that community policing has immensely helped in restoring the security situation in Borno which led to the formation of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the state.

On his part, the commissioner of police, Borno State Command Abdu Umar commended IGP for organising the workshop, adding that it will help strengthen mutual understanding between the police and members of the community.

In his keynote address, the Commissioner of Police, Yobe state command, G. G. Haruna said “community is a key in achieving the needed peace in the Northeast.

He thanked the IGP for organising the workshop describing it as timely.

