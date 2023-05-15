Ahead of his burial, some colleagues and family members of Murphy Afolabi who died yesterday have arrived at the Isolo General Hospital morgue to retrieve his body.

Recall that Tribune Online had reported that the actor would be buried by 4 pm today at his Ikorodu residence.

As of the time of writing this report, final arrangements are being made by his colleagues and the management of the hospital to release Afolabi’s body so that final burial rites can be done.

The body will leave Isolo and head to Ikorodu where it will be received by clerics and family members for internment.

More details to follow …

