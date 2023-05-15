As celebrities continue to storm the venue of Hilda Back’s marathon cooking spot to show their support and entertain guests, reality star and musician, Teddy A has slammed her colleagues for chasing clout with Hilda’s feat.

Teddy A in a statement on his Instagram page on Monday wondered how many of the celebrities have gone out of their busy times to support some of their friends and colleagues who have similar restaurants in other places.

“Have you left the comfort of your house to ever go support a friend’s canteen or buka or even regular business? But you would drive miles to go and take pictures under the guise of supporting one another. The fakeness for this una blood, go die wit una “, he stated.

While he commended Hilda for breaking the current Guinness World Record and setting a new one with her marathon cooking which has lasted four days, Teddy A observed that many who drove to the venue of the cooking wouldn’t do the same for their colleagues.

Since the cooking challenge started, the spot has witnessed the huge presence of celebrities including Nancy Isime, Yvonne Jegede, Charles, Orezi, Bimbo Ademoye, Timi Dakolo, Nse Etim, Banky W and wife Adesua, Woli Agba among others.

Former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu have made appearances at the venue just as the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo also spoke with Hilda over the phone to encourage her.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE