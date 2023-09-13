2023 has been a roller coaster year as many celebrities have lost their lives, creating a vast gap in the various industries they belong to.

Below in this article are celebrities who sadly passed away in the last nine months.

Femi Ogunrombi (Papa Ajasco)

Femi Ogunrombi, professionally known as Papa Ajasco in the popular TV series Papa Ajasco and Company, died on the 14th of January, 2023.

PR media expert, Husseni Shaibu, announced his passage via his Twitter handle. He wrote, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with @NATIONALTROUPE and one-time stand-in for the ‘Papa Ajasco‘ character on the popular @waleadenugaprod Comic Series ‘Papa Ajasco‘ Mr Femi Ogunrombi is DEAD! Journey well Sir.”

Chief Ojo Arowosafe ( Fadeyi Oloro)

Famous Nollywood actor, Chief Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro whose death was announced by his daughter, Fasunwon Oluwafunke passed on the 7th of March, 2023.

Tribune Online reports that he died at the age of 66 years after battling with a proactive kidney failure that kept him in and out of the hospital for three years.

Obinna Nwafor ( Saint Obi)

Veteran actor Obinna Nwafor also known as Saint Obi, died at 57 after a protracted illness on May, 2023.

His death was disclosed by his family after a week for reasons not yet ascertained.

Tribune Online gathered that the actor had been in and out of the hospital for over two years before his demise.





He was laid to rest on the 18th of August, 2023, in his hometown in Imo State.

Murphy Afolabi

Murphy Afolabi’s death was another shocking incident that shook the Nollywood industry this year.

The famous Yoruba actor died on the 14th of May, 2023, from injuries sustained from a tragic fall from his bathroom.

He died at the age of 49 years, weeks after his birthday.

Afeez Agoro

Nigeria’s tallest man, popularly known as Afeez Agoro Oladimiji died on the 14th of June, 2023.

Tribune Online reported that the 7ft tall actor died after battling with chronic hip arthritis known as Acromegaly.

Afeez Agoro passed away at age 48.

Chikezie Uwazie

Among the notable personalities who died in the last nine months is Nollywood actor Chiekezie Uwazie whose death was announced on the 15th of May, 2023.

The actor reportedly died in the United states after his second brain surgery.

His colleague, Obey Etok, made the announcement on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “I can’t imagine I’m posting this. Chikezie Uwazie goneeeee. After a 2nd brain surgery. Gini na emezi. I’m so shocked to get this news this evening. Just got this from our IMSU alumni platform.

“I thought you told me you were going to the states for greener pastures. You promised to come back some years back but I didn’t see you.

“I can’t believe you are gone but God knows best. Rest on Chyko.”

The actor’s demise followed the death of Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi.

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji ( MohBad)

Another painful exit that has made the entertainment industry mourn is Popular Nigerian Rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji’s death.

The young singer, professionally known as MohBad, passed away at the age of 27 on the 12th of September, 2023.

His death was confirmed by popular rapper Olamide via his verified X ( Formerly Twitter).

He wrote, Damn! Mohbad

