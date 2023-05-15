The remains of popular actor and movie producer, Murphy Afolabi will today be lowered into the ground by 4 pm at his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The actor died yesterday after he sustained injuries from a bathroom fall and was rushed to the hospital where doctors tried to save his life.

He was later confirmed dead in the afternoon and his body was deposited at the morgue.

Information gathered revealed that the late actor was preparing for the launching of his latest movie, Alani Omo Iya Osogbo, which cost him millions of naira to shoot and complete.

Many of his colleagues are expected to grace his burial to give their last respect to one of their own, who they described as a professional thespian dedicated and committed to his craft.

