Collaboration between UI, RAYI will birth innovation, transform youths — Adebowale

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, says the collaboration between the University of Ibadan and the Royal African Young Innovators (RAYI) will birth various innovations and raise inspirational youths who will transform the nation, continent and the entire globe.

He stated this at that weekend during the induction and award presentations to the beneficiaries of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

Professor Adebowale said he strongly believed that the choice of the University of Ibadan as the anchor university for the RAYI project was premised on the fact that UI is Nigeria’s premier university that was also ranked the best in Nigeria, first in West Africa and seventh in Africa according to the Times Higher Education ranking of 2021.

He noted that the readiness of the Ooni of Ife was never in doubt to supply other needed resources required for the achievement of the objectives of RAYI.

“UI-RAYI partnership will raise inspirational youths who will become future leaders in entrepreneurship, technology, innovation, and creativity that will in turn support the development of Africa’s modernisation and industrialisation,” the VC said.

Professor Adebowale appreciated the Ooni for the opportunity given to the university and the beneficiaries.

The major aim of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum is to create an Africa of the future by fostering inclusive prosperity for the next generation.

According to the initiator, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the youth have a vital role to play in fostering the prosperity of the African continent for the next generation and they remain the pillars of Africa’s fourth industrial revolution and global competitiveness.

Ooni Adeyeye noted that “the youths need to be led to find a common deep-rooted devotion and build a blueprint of inclusiveness that will sustainably promote their greater equities in Africa’s projects through governance and leadership, technology and innovation, entrepreneurship and empowerment, creative culture, and academic excellence.”