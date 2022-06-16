COEASU Alvan chapter joins nationwide strike

Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) chapter of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education Owerri, Imo State has joined the four weeks nationwide strike declared by the National Executive Council NEC of the union.

In a statement jointly issued Thursday in Owerri by the COEASU Chairman and Secretary, Dr Mrs Jovita C. Ogu and Dr James Akaraonye respectively, their decision to join the strike already going on since Tuesday 14th June 2022 is in compliance with the decision reached by NEC at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State.

The group said that the resumed nationwide strike was suspended in December 2018, due to the failure of the Federal Government to implement its agreement with the union in 2010.

The union regretted some of the contentious issues which include the failure of the Federal Government to constitute its own team and commence renegotiation of the Federal Government of Nigeria and COEASU 2010 agreement in spite of all entreaties by the union, poor funding of Colleges of Education and poor condition of service across State-owned colleges of education in the country

Other issues include non-implementation of the consequential effect of the implementation of CONTISS 15 on lower Cadre (Migration) since 2018, non-payment of outstanding promotion arrears from 2016 to date, non-payment responsibility allowance to Librarians, non-release of N15b approved by the Federal Government out the N456,599,691,914.18b revitalization fund recommended for both Federal and State Colleges of Education among others.

They condemned the Federal Government’s recalcitrant insistence on IPPIS as against the more reliable alternative of UTAS that captured the peculiarities of tertiary institutions in the country.

