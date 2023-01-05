Coalition uncovers fresh plot to attack CBN HQRS

“The Coalition of National Interest Defenders has again raised the alarm over a fresh plot to launch coordinated attacks and smear campaigns against the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and President Buhari backed CBN policies by pro-DSS sponsored groups.”

The Coalition of National Interest Defenders has again raised the alarm over a fresh plot to launch coordinated attacks and smear campaigns against the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and President Buhari backed CBN policies by pro-DSS sponsored groups.

They also alleged of a plot to attack the CBN Headquarters by anti-Emefiele and Buhari protests at foreign missions in Abuja.

This is part of an agenda by the Department of State Service to undermine the President and the Central Bank leadership led by Godwin Emefiele with a plan to fabricate another allegation to help them arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, force him to resign to pave way for the appointment of a DSS stooge as Acting CBN Governor despite numerous judgments from courts of competent jurisdiction.

The group at its press briefing on Thursday in Abuja by the Convener, Barr. Tochukwu Ohazuruike raised the alarm that despite the clear and direct orders of the High court of the FCT, the Service was insistent that it would arrest Emefiele.

Ohazuruike said the flagrant violation of the rule of law was very worrisome and called on all authorities to intervene and call the agency to order.

“Nigeria is a democratic state as such, the rule of law must prevail at all times,” he said.

On the issue of the alleged looted N89 trillion stamp duty fund, the group asked a series of questions, “how it could be possible that N50 charge on electronic transactions is more than the entire financial transactions in our country? How can they say we have N89 trillion from stamp duty of N50 charge while the entire nation’s foreign reserve is not near that amount? How is it possible that we can have N89 trillion while the entire assets of our nation’s banks, bank profit and all deposits in the banks are not up to that amount?

“How can we have N89 trillion from just N50 charges when the nation’s total budget since 2016 when President Muhammadu Buhari first presented a budget date is just about N95 Trillion? It means that this amount could have funded all the budgets of the country since this administration assumed office.

Just how could that be?”

They alleged that money launderers, vote buyers, election riggers and corrupt politicians are the sponsors of the plot to remove the CBN Governor.

“Some Governors who looted the bailout funds to their states from whom the CBN recovered huge amounts including a Governor from whom the CBN recovered N20 Billion are part of those asking for Emefiele’s head.”





It also alleged that a $2 Million basket has been mobilized to organize media smear campaigns, and protests. It alleged that hurriedly arranged groups such as Transparency Africa, League of Professionals for Good Governance and Accountability and an illegal faction of the National Youth Council of Nigeria have been mobilized to carry out these protests beginning from the 9th of January.

The group, therefore, urged the DSS to apologize to Mr Godwin Emefiele for the trauma they have put him through, apologize to President Muhammadu Buhari for opposing his policies and show support.

Also, the coalition called for the President to authorize the Attorney General of the Federation to institute a criminal inquiry into the latest happenings and reiterated its call for the sack of the DG of the DSS so as not to interfere with investigations.

