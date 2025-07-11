Coalition beware: Tinubu is not Jonathan

The one that is already in and seated is called APC. The one that is outside and itching to be admitted to unseat the one that is seated is called ADC. The difference is in the displacement and replacement of letters P and D. On the surface, this distinction lacks the firmness to affect a clear choice. Which means,either of the entities can go or stay and nothing significant will be lost in content. It is same as saying that if, per adventure, ADC replaces APC in 2017, it will look like replacing six with half a dozen. Or like the national team, the Super Eagles, breaking into two sides of 11 players each, to compete for the same trophy. The disturbing thing is that this perception is gradually strengthening into a national consensus.

But that is not the only consensus that is building up in the country. There is another that is equally high-pitched. It is somehow close to what people said in 2014 when Dr Goodluck Ebelle Jonathan was President. The same perennial issues of nation-building were carefully and deliberately orchestrated to practically turn Goodluck to ‘Badluck’ Jonathan. The last name was actually compressed to Jonah to lay a better context as to why, even as the captain, he should be cast overboard to save the sinking Nigerian ship. They said there was so much between him and Prophet Jonah, who, against the clear directive of God, had followed a sea route that did not lead to Nineveh or salvation. Jonathan too was alleged to have followed a path that did not lead to national development. He was good for nothing and needed to be thrown away like Prophet Jonah to calm the turbulence.

No room was left for long debates. The campaign messaging was clinically effective. It was done to affirm and not to interrogate. Just anything and any person but Goodluck Jonathan was good to come as president. Reasons took flight as emotions surged. And so, when a Muhammadu Buhari was resuscitated from sustained electoral injuries and repackaged as the most resourceful Nigerian that had ever lived, the focus was not on Buhari himself. Rather, the intensive gaze was on President Jonathan who had been recreated into a negative benchmark against whom Buhari shone like a million stars. Hard facts on Buhari’s deficits that adequately sign-posted what was to come upon Nigeria and Nigerians were ignored because Goodluck had become bad luck and people were desperate to try their luck with someone else.

Amid extreme emotionality and illogicality, evidences of Buhari’s unfitness conveniently dissolved into the streams of providence that gratuitously propelled him into power. His ill-health and narrow-mindedness which manifested in unacceptable level of ethno-religious bigotry did not count against him on one side and counted for Jonathan on the other side. Even his lack of resourcefulness that made him the poorest among his class of retired army general and former military head of state of Nigeria was recorded for him as an advantage. The story was that Buhari was poor because he was not corrupt. He was poor because he did not steal money to become rich like others. It was not because he couldn’t combine necessary factors to create value. With him, poverty got elevated to a virtue. The whole process followed as schemed and orchestrated. On May 29, 2015, while Goodluck Jonathan was leaving Aso Rock Villa Abuja for Otuoke in Bayelsa State, having lost the 2015 presidential election, Muhammadu Buhari, the winner, was leaving Daura to become a democratically elected president of Nigeria, 30 years after he was overthrown as a military head of state.

One man was solidly in the background, directing and coordinating. He advanced all the alternate evidences to design a new reality through which Buhari was revalidated as a high performer. His name was Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That name has not changed. It has only gained more strength with a change of the title. He is now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT). He remains the ‘Jagaban Borgu’ also. Tinubu relishes his Jagaban title. The appears heavier in sound than substance. It makes him feel like a conqueror. For instance, BAT was not President, but just Jagabgan, when he crowned the serial electoral failures of Muhammadu Buhari with the presidency. Jagaban is an onomatopoeia that sums up the Tinubu’s essence. The man is at his best when the paths are jagged and the rules perfect freedom. He is stronger when nothing appears straightforward. He has capacity to ride rough waives. The name was given to him by the late Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Haliru Dantoro III. It means leader of warriors.

Today is July 11, 2025. The next presidential election is less than two years away. The elements have recreated themselves albeit in a reverse order. The hunter is now the hunted. The one being hunted in the current hunt does not want the guidelines that applied previously to apply in 2027. I am out today to say that why the plots in 2015 and 2027 may have the same material trappings, the central characters are different. Tinubu is not Jonathan. They are different individuals defined by different value systems. While the strength of one lies in defying rules and conventions to reach results, the other gladly yields to circumscription and even sees failure in some instances as a triumph. Under an unfair bombardment by enemies in 2015, Jonathan refused to reach for a weapon of mass destruction (WMD) to liquidate his attackers and re-establish alife-line. This he could have done without causing heavens to fall. But he didn’t. Instead, he maintained this lame line that his ambition to remain the President of Nigeria was not worth the blood of the least Nigerian.

The man from Otuoke did not talk like a typical Nigerian President. He talked like an underdog in a contest where he was the champion. Jonathan sounded like any other good man in the streets who believes in live and let live. He loved telling his true life story to whomever cared to listen. He went to school without sandals. Nothing in his circumstances held great promises while he was growing up. He was the son of a fisherman who thought an approaching truck during the civil war meant doom and he had had to escape into the surrounding mangrove vegetation to avert danger. If being President was going to take more than he could afford; that is blood in addition to cash, he was prepared to retire home from Aso Rock Villa and continue his life in peace.

Jonathan might have calculated to teach and retire before twist that saw him soaring. He had started as a Deputy Governor and moved to become Governor, Vice President and then the very ultimate, President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a whole six years. This is the same position that Buhari fought tooth and nail, including going into forced alliances to achieve. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who will be 80 years in November next year, has been fighting to become president since 1993 when he was only 47 years old. He is still in the trenches fighting. And so, everything considered, Goodluck Jonathan’s refusal to deploy WMD and his subsequent failure to retain the presidency for another four years in 2015, was a triumph. He meant to stop at the mountain top but providence took him to the moon. He was wise enough to understand that maiming and killing to shoot higher would amount to over-reaching himself and challenging God in God’s own game. He backed down and he has since become a reference point in good conduct in national politics.

So much on Goodluck Jonathan. Tinubu, the Jagagban, operates differently. He yields to an existentialist interpretation that assigns no role to any outsider in the determination of the great issues of life. To him, victory is always won and not awarded. Success or failure is a consequence of effort. He believes the gods do not help as such in the many battles of life. They may come after the battle has been won and lost. He relies on his ingenuity to create all the advantages. And every move is war where all is fine and fair. He preaches that in situations where victory is not certain in the perennial struggles against opposing forces, the rules of engagement could be breached to reverse the tide. That is, when it is not willingly or easily yielded, one is permitted, under the Jagagban school of power, to “grab it and run away with it.”

Tinubu does not have any true or original story to tell. He creates his own stories to fit all purposes. If the narration, for instance, fits Ibadan Grammar School, fine. If it fits Government College, Surulere, Lagos, all fine and good too. He is most deliberate in approach. He takes action and moves on leaving others to bother about the reactions or consequences. He is focused on the end not the means. Once motivated, he lacks the temperament to wait for a turnaround. Instead, he turns things around himself. He does not fear a superior force. When he declared ‘Emilokon’, he was not taken too seriously. As it turned out, it truly became his turn to be president of Nigeria. He talks as if he controls tomorrow.

On the whole, while Jonathan followed a path, Tinubu created one. That is the difference. Jonathan had power thrust upon him. Tinubu has been working and is still working for power. He is not like Jonathan who looked everywhere for power to save himself while power was in his hands. Tinubu projected so much power even when he didn’t have enough of it. Now that he has power and so much of it and also understands how to convert power to brute force to serve his purpose, he is close in description to a drunken king cobra. This is why I fear for the coalition.

In 2015, the coalition against Jonathan operated on propaganda and won. This time, the coalition against Tinubu is different. It is running largely on facts. But facts may be secondary or even prove inconsequential in the current calculation. The reality today is taking a battle to a lion in his den. I advise therefore that in addition to facts of the campaign against Tinubu, the coalition should stretch a little more to invent ways to kill a lion in his den. This saying the coalition should be prepared to match Tinubu in all departments of the game. Power for power. Cash for cash. And propaganda for propaganda.

READ ALSO: 2027: Coalition can defeat Tinubu if Jonathan gets ticket — Taraba residents tell ADC