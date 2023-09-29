The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has disclosed its readiness to train mass communication students and campus journalists in Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS).

The four-day training session, according to a communication released by the organization, is scheduled to start from Monday,16th October to Thursday, 19th October 2023.

As part of the requirements, interested applicants are expected to write and submit a 100-word article on the topic ‘The importance of the press in Democracy,’ with the deadline for the application being Thursday, 5th October.

The selected participants would benefit the teachings of professional media practitioners from leading media organizations in Nigeria. Also, this reporter gathered that certificates for participation, stipends, a tea break and lunch provided, post-training membership, and access to publish stories on the Campus Reporter website are part of the perks of the training.

CJID is one of the media outlets that aims to promote groundbreaking investigations on corruption, human rights violations, and abuse of power. Over the years, the center has carved out a niche in investigative reporting and exposing corruption involving governments and corporations. And also open data to promote democratic accountability in the service of inclusive and sustainable development.

Speaking with the President of the National Association of Campus Journalists, UDUS chapter, Abdulwasiu Olokooba, said he believed the training would build Campus journalists on the fundamental rudiments of journalism.

He said, “We aim to train our members on the fundamental rudiments of journalism. Also to open their eyes to the public apart from campus journalism.

“There is an opportunity for participants to write a pitch for CJID, and a grant will follow upon the approval of the pitch.

“As a president, I feel fulfilled. If I am not mistaken, it is more than three years that NACJ has been on the course to bring CJID to our campus, so I am glad this happened while I am still here and as the president. I understand the efforts we (NACJ as a team) made to make this a reality.”

