Civil servants charged on accountability, transparency

THE Federal Government has requested for consistent accountability and transparency from all civil servants so as to ensure effective service delivery.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, who gave the charge, said there was the need for continuous effort to strengthen and re-invigorate the workforce towards becoming a world class service anchored on the principles of accountability, transparency and equity in the achievement of national goals.

Yemi-Esan spoke during the inauguration as well as opening of a two-day capacity building workshop for the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) task team of the Office of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

She was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf in Abuja.

He said that the CDCU is domiciled in the Office of the Secretary-General of the Federation (OSGF), who has directed all Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies to set up such units to synergise, take ownership of the initiative and escalate developments in their various sectors to the OSGF.

It was in compliance with this directive that a task team was constituted in the OHCSF. “Today’s inauguration of the task team and capacity building for the CDCU is, therefore, a key performance indicator of our keen sense of leadership on service delivery,” Yemi-Esan said.

She further said that the OHCSF remains determined and committed to capacity building of all civil servants through training and re-training for a holistic implementation of government’s policies and programmes for overall national development.

“This is to be sustained by identifying and fostering strong alliances with relevant stakeholders and development partners.

She emphasised on the need to ensure that all staff in units, divisions and departments of MDAs are held accountable on a continuous basis towards ensuring that national goals are achieved.

The HoS urged the newly-inaugurated committee members to pay attention and participate by contributing meaningfully to discussions during the workshop.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, appreciated the OSGF and others who contributed to the realisation of the inauguration and workshop, adding that he was confident that the workshop would close skill gaps, build competencies, as well as capabilities of the committee members geared towards effective measurement and reporting of the performance of the OHCSF.

Earlier in her address, the Director, Planning, Analytics and Monitoring (PAM), Dr Anne Nzegwu, said the utility of the unit was anchored on the commitment of government on accountability and transparency, which are central to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda.

Nzegwu mentioned that the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP25), which was designed to re-engineer the service for increased productivity and quality service delivery, in its six thematic areas, stipulates the position of the OHCSF on accountability, equity and transparency.

The newly-inaugurated committee consists of 14 members drawn from departments and parastatals of the OHCSF with the Director, Planning, Analytics and Monitoring, Dr. Anne Nzegwu as chairman.





The representative of the OSGF, the Technical Assistant to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Mr. Esege Esege, in his remarks, disclosed that in ensuring compliance with the directive, the office had collaborated with 16 ministries, including the OHCSF.

He stated that the aim of inaugurating the committee was to get proper data in reporting as it is discovered that some of the data required for reporting are being domiciled in the Planning, Research and Statistics Departments of most MDAs.

Also speaking, Umaru Abu of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, said his organisation would continue to support the civil service to, once again, stand firmly on its feet, pledging that “we will continue to support and collaborate with the Federal Government.”

