CISLAC, KAS advocate more investigative reports on corruption

The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has urged Nigerian journalists to carry out more investigative reports on corrupt practices perpetrated by the country’s leaders.

He made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at a workshop for select journalists on “Reporting Corruption in Nigeria”.

The workshop was jointly organized by CISLAC and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

“We need to engage in more reporting on corrupt practices in the country because most Nigerian leaders claim saints when they all have a hidden agenda of siphoning the wealth of innocent Nigerian tax-payers,” Rafsanjani said.

According to the CISLAC Boss, who is also the head of Transparency International in Nigeria, it is necessary for Nigerians to be kept abreast of happenings in the country, especially on how their common wealth is managed.

His words: “At a time when we are faced with a dwindling economy, Nigerian leaders must be accountable and transparent in all their dealings because only then would we be able to move forward as a nation.

“We must all come together to fight the rising rate of corruption which has continued to push us backward as a nation.”

Comrade Rafsanjani, said it was necessary for journalists to conduct investigations on asset recoveries as concerns have gone from recovery of assets to managing of recovered assets.

“The case of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu is a classic example of allegations centered on poor assets management after recovery.

“The case had stirred controversy and opened up the state of events especially on assets management thus eliciting the debate on the need to monitor properly how assets recovered are managed.”

Speaking, Resident Representative of Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, Dr. Vladimir Kreck, said that the role of journalists in the fight against corruption cannot be overemphasized because they serve as the watchdog for the society.

Dr Vladimir, who was represented by Mr. Samson Adeniran, KAS programme manager said: “KAS will continue to support and train journalists to equip them in the fight against corruption, which has become a menace in the Nigerian society.”

Vaclav Prusa, an independent anti-corruption consultant called on Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies to investigate Nigerians mentioned in various corruption papers, stating: “Lack of investigation of indicted Nigerians will give a wrong impression on the fight against corruption.”

Other speakers at the event includes: Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye; an economic historian at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr Adetunji Ogunyemi; Programme Specialist with CISLAC, Samuel Asimi; Executive Director OJA Development Consult, Jide Ojo; Executive Director Centre for Information Technology and Development, Mallam Yunusa Zakari Yau; Editor International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Ajibola Amzat; Managing Editor Premium Times, Idris Akinbajo and anti-corruption expert, Lukman Adefolahan.