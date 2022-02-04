CISLAC condemns clampdown on Vision FM’s ‘Idon Mikiya’ Programme 

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has condemned what it called a needless Federal Government clampdown on ‘Idon Mikiya’, a Hausa programme on Abuja-based radio station, Vision FM.
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had imposed a fine on the station and suspended the programme for allegedly discussing issues about a national security agency.
The Executive Director of CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, in a statement he personally signed, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the NBC to order, saying that level of intolerance and impunity is getting out of hands and it has no place in a democracy.
“We call on the administration to urgently lift the suspension and uphold the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and relevant international obligations which talk about freedom of the press and the right of the media to hold the government accountable to the people.
Rafsanjani who doubles as Head of Transparency International, Nigeria and Chairman Board of Amnesty International, Nigeria, asserted that the rush to impose monetary fines and suspension of broadcast stations by the NBC exposes the government’s illicit desire to gag the press, block free speech and turn Nigeria into a Police State.
He reminded the administration that its emergence is as a result of press freedom and the vibrancy of the civil society in creating a safe civil space, adding that it is unpatriotic for today’s political actors to seek to destroy the ladder they climbed to power.
He advised NBC to rescind this needless clampdown and handle its regulatory role more professionally and with a lot of restraint.

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

