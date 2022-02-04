IPOB declares readiness for sincere parley with FG

The Indigenous People of Biafra has expressed readiness for engagement with the FG and other nationalities declaring that its doors are open for “meaningful” and “sincere” peaceful engagement with other nationalities and the Federal Government if, indeed, Nigeria is ready for such.

In a statement on Thursday, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, never asked anybody to relax the freedom fight, but only advised Biafrans worldwide to embrace peace within the family.

The group also said, “Before we enter into any peaceful engagement with Nigeria, Nigeria must show us that it is favourably disposed towards peace.”

Powerful explained that Kanu only urged those who were trying to create distraction within the family to embrace peace and ensure the group remains intact as a family.

The statement reads in part, “We are ready for peace if they need our peace. Because IPOB is a peaceful non-violent movement, our doors are open for meaningful and sincere peaceful engagement with other nationalities in Nigeria and even with the Federal Government if they are ready for such peaceful engagement.

“We are human beings and cannot jeopardise our honour and respect before the international community. But before we enter into any peaceful engagement with Nigeria, Nigeria must show us that it is favourably disposed towards peace.

“IPOB is ready for peace if Nigeria is out for peace, but so far, Nigeria has only proved it is out for violence. But no matter how much they persecute us, the Nigeria security agents cannot break our resolve to get Biafra people liberated.

“Let us put the records straight as regards the laughable deliberate attempt to misrepresent the message of our leader to the IPOB family members. The fallacious reports in some national dailies that our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has asked IPOB members to embrace peace with Nigeria is another attempt by our enemies to sow seed of disunity in our midst.

“They think they can report the messenger out of context and possibly cause disaffection in the IPOB family but that antics can no longer work.

“We are surprised at the mischievous twisting of a clear message from our leader by the enemies of the struggle. Their aim is to create confusion and cause disaffection in the IPOB family but they came too late.

“We therefore, want to put the record straight: What our leader said was that IPOB members should ensure continued peace in the movement.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… IPOB declares readiness for sincere parley with FG IPOB declares readiness for sincere parley with FG IPOB declares readiness for sincere parley with FG IPOB declares readiness for sincere parley with FG