Clerics, family members and well-wishers from all walks of life converged on Ibadan, Oyo State, to celebrate the General Overseer of the Church of God Nigeria, Pastor Olubamiji Adeosun, at his 70th birthday celebration.

The event also featured the launch of a book entitled, “Awesome Grace, an Autobiography of Pastor Olubamiji Adeosun,” at Apex Event Hall, Agodi GRA, Ibadan, recently.

Those in attendance also showered encomium on Pastor Adeosun, who was described as a complete servant of God, an astute lawyer and church leader, who is committed to the works of God as well as the growth of the church.

Those who graced the event included Pastor Amos Akinbowale, Pastor Akin Iroko, Pastor Ezekiel Adeosun, Mr Oluyemi Ejidiran, Mr Olutoye Popoola, Mr Niyi Asiyanbola, the Mogaji of Alade Abinupagun, Chief (Dr) Olugbade Omotajo, among others.

In his sermon at the event, the pioneer General Overseer of the Bible Based Church, Amuloko, Ibadan, Apostle Joel Iyiola, said that Christians should always ensure to take good care of their health as well as be wary of the word of God.

He said that by doing so, their lives will not be cut short and they will not be deceived or derailed from their Christian race by anyone.

He also urged fellow church leaders and other Christians to make rest and constant check of health status a priority as this can only guarantee their well-being.

The book reviewer, Dr Festus Adedayo, described the book as a masterpiece for any youth that desires to excel in life and how God reigns in the affairs of men in an unimaginable way.

He noted that the 120-page is filled with the word of God, the narration of the conquest of spirit, determination and commitment and a life divinely superintended over by God and that it is a manual about rising from nothing to something, an able guide that will help to shape the lives of youths of today who aspire for the top.

“Awesome Grace is an invaluable autobiography that is recommended to those who are downcast about life. Young men and women who are at the crossroads of life will also find it a worthy guide. It also detailed his life story from a furniture maker to a lawyer and a church leader, and expressed how he has seen God in action in the journey of life,” Adedayo added.

In his remarks, the celebrant expressed his gratitude to those who made the celebration a remarkable one, just as he noted that he was grateful to God for grace to attain 70 as an accomplished man.





