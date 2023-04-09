Delegates of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bible Society of Nigeria, Gospel Music Association of Nigeria (GOMAN), other Christian bodies, the Osile Oke-Ona, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, veteran gospel musician, Pastor Idowu Animashaun, and others converged on the residence of the music legend and evangelist, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, to honour him as as he clocked 81.

The event was also graced by family members, associates and the band members of the music icon, while it also featured testimonies of the impact of the music icon towards the growth of the church and humanity.

One of the highpoints of the event was the special presentation of award excellence to the music icon by GOMAN delegates.

In his remarks, Oba Tejuoso said that the celebrant is overdue to be upgraded from an evangelist to a prophet following his prophetic and philosophical musical works that have stood the test of times.

In his sermon, Reverend Olubunmi Banwo described him as a special being whose life and works have traversed all areas of life,

“The music legend has given his all to humanity and the service of God and this is the best we can do as humans. You are a blessing to the world and your philosophical works have shaped society. We can only pray for more grace and sound life for Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi.

“I salute the grace of God upon your life and I pray to God for more strength and grace. You have used the talent God gave you well and we are a living testimony. I want to tell all clerics here that Evangelist Obey has every right to be upgraded as a prophet,” he added.

The celebrant later led dignitaries to the Stella Obasanjo Orphanage to put smiles on the faces of the orphans, while he also noted that the same gestures were done simultaneously at the Hope Orphanage in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The event ended at the Lepers’ Colony, Iberekodo, Abeokuta, as those living in the colony trooped out to receive and celebrate the music legend.

According to him: “This is not my first time I will be doing this, I hold the underprivileged to a high esteem and this is why I am happy to associate with them and make them happy by performing for them and make my quiet donations to all the homes and Lepers Colony.

“I thank God for how far He has brought me and how He has made me a vessel unto honour. I will be forever grateful to Him.”





