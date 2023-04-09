Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and clerics in Abia have called on the residents to shun corruption and lies amidst Easter celebration.

In his 2023 Easter Message, the Governor charged Abians to remain hopeful of better days ahead for the State and her people and thanked the people of Abia for the privilege of serving them as Governor for 8 years and also for their peaceful conduct in the just concluded 2023 general elections in the State, reminding them that Abia won the elections.

He urged winners, to be magnanimous in victory, keeping Abia in full focus while urging those who were not successful in the elections to either accept the outcome or “if they so wish, seek redress in our Judicial System in such a way that the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the State will remain and reminded political leaders that Abia State is bigger than all of them and will remain long after politicians are gone”.

In his message, the leader of Christians in the State and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) State Chairman, Apostle Dr Agomuoh lamented that the state and Nigeria in general is corrupt.

He said, “80% of Abians are corrupt and are liars. People do a lot of evil in order to make money, but love for one another is most important”.

He urged the state to “repair and change our home”, stating that the election results in the state are Lord’s doing and advices losers at the elections to stop court actions and reflect on themselves and allow this Easter to be year of change, warning, “let us stop corruption and lies”.

According to the Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, Most Reverend Chibuzo Rapael Opoko, Easter reminds all of God’s ability to roll away every stone that hinders their progress, adding “Easter brings us to a very crucial point where our faith must move beyond what we have heard to what we have experienced”.

According to him, “The present state of our nation can best be described as precarious one. We are fast descending down the precipice. The politics of calumny, the employment Of slander and character assassination, the profiling of those who question injustice and the attempt to label them and stigmatise them as evil and dangerous, overheating the polity is a dangerous trend that has the capability and potency of destroying Our Nation.

“Our politicians must become responsible. Games cannot be played with the lives of millions of Nigerians. People have become wiser. People know the Truth, The evil men and women in our space are known with their collaborators in various spaces in our Nation. Don’t treat Nigerians as fools because, God can use the foolish things to confound the wise,

“The prophesies of a new and living Nigeria seems to have been delayed for donkey years. Yes, Nigeria seems to be dead but with the power of resurrest on, we are assured of a better Nigeria. We are optimistic that Nigeria will rise again”.

He enjoined all Christians, to persist in prayers like Mary did, “until we see a new Nigeria”, adding “Despite what we observed in the just concluded elections, we must not give up. Despite the dwindling economic situation we find ourselves and with the scarcity of the naira notes, we must remain strong ard keep praying for God to turn and overturn the events for our good”.





In his message, Michael Ukpong, the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia noted, “Easter clearly demonstrates that; goodness, not evil, love not hate, life, not death has the last say. This fact is particularly important for us Nigerians in the face of what INEC did with the presidential election we have just had.

“The message of Easter this year for the good people of Nigeria is that we should not give up the hope for a New Nigeria, which many of us voted for. For now, that hope has been crucified by INEC.

“The good people of Nigeria are in sorrow now, while the criminal elements in politics are rejoicing believing they have had it again their way. In a short while, at God’s appointed time, the table will turn on them and our sorrow will turn into joy”.

Also expressing his love for Abians this Easter, the Provincial Chairman of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim, Snr Apostle Okpe Arum Okpe advised Abians, particularly politicians to say “no” to all things that are ungodly.

According to him, not fearing God is a serious sin, adding “let all Christians follow all the footsteps of Jesus Christ”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE