CHRICED calls for recommitment to democratic principles

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has called for a national recommitment to democratic principles as it marks the 8th anniversary of the passing of renowned scholar and activist, Professor Abubakar Momoh.

The tribute also coincides with Nigeria’s 26th year of uninterrupted democratic governance, a milestone CHRICED argues is under threat due to growing authoritarianism and institutional decay.

In a commemorative statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, CHRICED reflected on the life and legacy of Professor Momoh, describing him as a “relentless advocate for democratic governance, civil liberties, and accountable leadership.”

Widely respected as an “activist-scholar,” Momoh is remembered for his unique ability to merge rigorous academic work with grassroots activism in defense of Nigeria’s democracy.

While acknowledging the symbolism of 26 years of civilian rule, CHRICED cautioned that the nation’s democratic foundations are fast eroding.

The organization pointed to increasing executive overreach, a weakened legislature, and a compromised judiciary as symptoms of deepening democratic dysfunction.

“The legislature has become a rubber-stamp institution,” the statement read, highlighting that only 23 out of over 800 proposed bills have been enacted in the last two years, most of them serving executive interests.

CHRICED also criticized the recent passage of the National Anthem Bill while more urgent legislation like the Food Pricing and Electoral Reform Bills languish in the legislative backlog.

CHRICED further condemned the swift approval of the controversial 2025 Appropriation Bill, citing concerns over transparency and the prioritization of “trillions of naira worth of questionable projects” that do not address the real needs of Nigerians.

Drawing on Professor Momoh’s legacy as a vocal critic of neoliberalism, CHRICED took aim at the government’s economic policies, which it said continue to reflect prescriptions from international financial institutions rather than homegrown solutions.

Fuel subsidy removals, floating exchange rates, and increased borrowing, hallmarks of IMF and World Bank advice, have, according to CHRICED, “deepened poverty and widened inequality.” The group emphasized Momoh’s insistence that any development model must prioritize human welfare, urging the government to invest in social safety nets rather than austerity-driven programs.

With President Bola Tinubu marking the second anniversary of his administration, CHRICED called on the president to reflect on the country’s governance trajectory and initiate reforms that align with democratic values.

“For millions of Nigerians grappling with unemployment, inflation, insecurity, and economic hardship, democracy has yet to fulfill its promise. The erosion of free speech, lack of credible elections, and commodification of justice have left the nation worse off than it was in 1999″, Zikirullahi noted.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE