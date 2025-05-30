Politics

Akpabio names Senator Konbowei SSDC committee chairman

Taiwo Amodu
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has announced Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Dr Benson Friday Konbowei as Chairman of the 12-man Standing Committee on South-South Development Commission (SSDC).

The PDP senator was a former Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government.

Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong will serve as vice chairman, in the Committee which has as members, Senators Onowakpo Thomas Joel, Benson Friday Agadaga, Neda Bernards Imasuen, Allwell Heacho Onyesoh, Samson Ekong, Samaila Dahuwa Kaila, Mustapha Musa, Patrick Ndubueze, Idiat Oluranti Adebule and Mustapha Saliu.

Aside from serving as SSG before becoming a Senator, the Bayelsa lawmaker who started his political career as a Councillor in 1992, had held various positions including Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Council and Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

