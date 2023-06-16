A first-term lawmaker, representing Ihitte/Ugboma state constituency, Chike Olemgbe has been elected Speaker of the 10th Imo State House of Assembly.

Aged 40, Olemgbe was elected unopposed on Friday during the inauguration of the 10th Imo House of Assembly in Owerri.

The member-elect for Ideator South state constituency Vitalis Azodo moved the motion for the nomination of Olemgbe as the new Speaker which was seconded by Ugochukwu Obodo, member-elect for Owerri Municipal constituency.

The clerk of the House, Mrs Chinelo Emeghara, thereafter called for the swearing-in of Olemgbe in the absence of further nomination.

In the same vein the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu representing Nwangele state constituency was returned unopposed as the new Deputy Speaker as he was sworn in accordingly.

In a brief speech, Olemgbe promised to work in synergy with the executive arm to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Imo. Nigeria Tribune recalled that Olemgbe is the immediate past Transition Committee Chairman of the Ihitte/ Uboma Council Local Government Area.

