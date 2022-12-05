Chatham House: Tinubu’s action confirms intention to rule by proxy ― Atiku/Okowa Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has noted that the inability of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to personally answer questions meant for him at his Chatham House, United Kingdom outing on Monday confirmed his intention to govern by proxy if elected.

Recall that the ruling party’s flagbearer had, rather than respond to many of the questions posed to him, pushed them to members of his team that accompanied him to the event.

But in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, mocked him for “his pathetic display of vacuity.”

The main opposition party campaign advised the former Lagos State governor to collapse his campaign and take a rest.

According to the statement, Nigerians including supporters of the APC presidential candidate were thoroughly embarrassed to watch him after he had “earlier showboated with a scripted speech went blank on the world stage in tragic display of emptiness and inability to personally address questions that were put to him on the economy, security and other challenges facing our nation.”

The statement noted: “Our Campaign finds it very appalling that a candidate aspiring to be the president of a nation as complex as Nigeria exhibited an embarrassing inability to coordinate his own thought process to the extent that he could not personally think through issues and address them but had to direct questions put to him including those on his health and policies to others to answer.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has confirmed to Nigerians and the world that he has no business contesting the 2023 presidential election; that he is grossly incompetent, completely unprepared for leadership and intends to transfer the onerous task of leading our nation to proxies and a cabal who did not seek votes from Nigerians.





“Of course, Nigerians cannot afford to have a president who cannot take responsibility to lead but intend to shift the burden to others apparently to find scapegoats to blame for his inevitable failures.

“The APC presidential candidate ended up becoming a butt of the international joke as he could not provide any lead on the critical issues of economy, security, youth development and foreign policies, despite notes passed to him at the event by his handlers.

“Nigerians can recall that the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign had earlier cautioned Asiwaju Tinubu and his handlers not to embarrass our nation by exhibiting his constant gaffes on the international stage at Chatham House.

“Our campaign counsels Asiwaju Tinubu’s handlers to stop embarrassing him by always pushing him to make public appearances, even when they are aware of his many incompetence.

“What Nigerians expect is for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign to apologize to the nation and stop embarrassing their principal with poorly scripted appearances.

“Now that the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu has confirmed his unpreparedness and lack of capacity on the world stage, we urge that he should immediately collapse his campaign, stop wasting resources, go home and rest.

“In any case, Nigerians are resolute in their support for the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has continued to exhibit, unparalleled capacity and preparedness for leadership as also witnessed in his Arise TV Town Hall meeting on Sunday where he personally took questions and professionally outlined his policy programs which touched on realistic solutions to the challenges brought to our nation by the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.”