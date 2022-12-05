Oyo Accord Reps candidate dies weeks after escaping assassination attempt

House of Representatives candidate for Atisbo/Saki West/Saki East Federal Constituency in Oyo State, on the platform of Accord, Hon. Jacob Funmi Ogunmola is dead.

Ogunmola, according to one of his close associates complained of chest pain after the political rally held at his constituency on Sunday.

According to the source, Ogunmola came to the venue of the political rally late very unlike him but pleaded for forgiveness.

He told the gatherings that he had to attend to some critical issues hence his coming late to the meeting.

However, shortly after the meeting, he complained of chest pain and decided to leave for Lagos but unfortunately, he died on his way to Lagos.

This development has forced the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Adebayo Adelabu to suspend his campaign.

A statement by Bolaji Tunji, the Director of Media, Bayo Adelabu Campaign Organisation (BACO), said Ogunmola died on Sunday night following a minor complaint of chest pain.

Reacting to Ogunmola’s demise, Adelabu called for the suspension of all consultations and campaign activities for seven days.

“This came as a total shock to me and members of our team. He was with us during our various consultations to Oke Ogun and other parts of the state and he looked quite okay,” Adelabu lamented.

“I have directed a 7–day mourning period while flags would also be lowered at half-mast at the BACO office in Jericho, Ibadan.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his wife, children, other members of his immediate and extended families, the Accord in Oke Ogun, Oyo State and Nigeria over the loss of this humble and generous gentleman. May the Almighty God grant his soul peace,” Adelabu prayed.

The Accord governorship candidate enjoined party faithful to continue to be peaceful.

“They should also continue to maintain the peace that Accord has been known for. The best thing is for us to work hard and win the governorship election and all other elective positions, this is the only way to show that Ogunmola’s hard work was not in vain,” he added.

Also reacting to Ogunmola’s death, the Director of Election Management, Honourable Kola Olabiyi, described the deceased as a champion of Oke Ogun.





Olabiyi, who is a former House of Representatives member from Oke Ogun, said Accord was already looking forward to the victory of Ogunmola as the most popular and most loved candidate in the race.

“We in Accord from Oke Ogun are deeply devastated by his death. He was one candidate whose victory we were already looking forward to celebrating.

“We met last on November 30 and I told him to take time to rest from the rigor of campaign. He told me he was resting well.

“When assailants went to his house about three weeks ago, God spared him as he did not sleep in the house on that day. I prayed for him that God would continue to keep and protect him.

“Chief Adelabu and myself and a host of others were holding a strategic meeting in Iseyin till the wee hours of Monday when the news filtered to us that he complained of chest pain and asked to be taken to Lagos to see his doctor. But he didn’t make it,” Olabiyi said.