ChatGPT down as users report widespread outage

ChatGPT, the widely-used AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, is currently experiencing a global outage, with users in multiple regions reporting disruption in access and performance.

The outage, which began around 9AM WAT, has drawn significant attention online, as affected users have taken to social media to express their frustration over the unexpected downtime.

The monitoring service downdetector shows a sharp spike in problem reports beginning early Tuesday, confirming that the issue spans various locations worldwide.

OpenAI’s official status page acknowledged that some users began encountering “elevated error rates and latency” from that time, indicating the problem is impacting ChatGPT, the company’s Sora text-to-video tool, and OpenAI’s APIs.

By 11:23AM WAT, OpenAI provided a further update, listing a separate status for “elevated error rates on Sora” and labelling the ChatGPT issue as a “partial outage.”

While some users report being able to access ChatGPT, they are experiencing delays, with the chatbot taking longer than usual to respond.

OpenAI has stated it is “continuing to investigate this issue,” but the cause remains unclear, and there is currently no timeline for a full restoration of services.

