PDP risks becoming a carcass — Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has called for urgent steps to salvage the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from extinction, warning that Nigeria’s main opposition party risks becoming a political “carcass” if nothing is done decisively to arrest its dwindling fortunes.

Fayose, however, declared that he would not decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). While reaffirming his unalloyed loyalty to the PDP, he noted that the party is in serious trouble.

The ex-Governor of Ekiti State spoke during a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence, Lagos, on Monday night.

He explained that although he has been a long-standing critic of past administrations, the efforts of the current government deserve acknowledgment.

Fayose said it is unfair to expect a miraculous turnaround in a short time, but the current administration has demonstrated commitment and courage in tackling Nigeria’s numerous challenges.

“For Nigerians, no one is saying it is easy,” Fayose stated. “There is no miracle that can turn things around overnight. But for the little the President has done, we must commend him. I was a critic of the last administration, but you cannot compare the situation now. I am here today, not just because of his homecoming, but also to encourage him to do more for the country.”

Fayose, who was a PDP governor during his tenure in Ekiti State, noted that his support for President Tinubu is not new.

“Even while I was in office, I had always believed in his leadership, and I never hid my support for him, even before he became President. As leaders, we must be courageous enough to encourage him where he is doing well. Stabilizing an economy that was on the brink is no small feat. There’s a clear difference between total change and steady stabilization. The steps taken so far by the President, especially regarding the economy and the currency, give us hope.”

On the issue of political defections, particularly those from the PDP to the APC, Fayose was clear and emphatic: “Let me be very clear. Ayodele Fayose will not move from PDP to any other political party, not even the APC.

“I am 65 years old this year. Defection is a personal choice, and I cannot speak for those who have moved. Some say they are impressed with the President’s performance; others believe the PDP is in disarray, and truthfully, the PDP is in serious trouble. If something drastic is not done, the party will become a carcass. That is the gospel truth.”

When asked what he was personally doing to help reposition the PDP, the former governor acknowledged that he is no longer at the forefront of national politics but emphasized that he played his part while in office.

“I’m no longer in the frontline; I am not a sitting governor anymore. When I was Governor of Ekiti State, I made significant contributions. I was a hotbed of opposition and a strong voice for the PDP; everybody knew that. But today, I can only play a supportive role. Still, I must speak the truth: without urgent action, the PDP is headed for serious decline.”

Reaffirming his loyalty to the PDP, Fayose said: “Yes, I am a party man, and that is why I said earlier that I will never leave the PDP for any other party. The moment I’m no longer in the PDP, I would rather quit partisan politics altogether.”

On the state of affairs in Ekiti, Fayose commended the current state governor, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, describing his performance as outstanding and worthy of support regardless of political affiliations.

“We have a governor in Ekiti who is doing very, very well. All the former governors are solidly behind him. In Ekiti, governance goes beyond political lines; our state is our primary constituency. It is only through unity that development can happen.”

Fayose also disclosed that he had sought clarity from President Tinubu regarding the political future of Governor Oyebanji.

“The last time I visited the President, I asked him about his position on Governor Oyebanji. He assured me of his support. Today, I asked again to clear the air because of the rumors flying around. His response was the same: ‘Ayo, that is where I am.’ And I told him, I remain with the Governor.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE