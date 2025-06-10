‘PTSD from the White House’: Elon Musk’s father blames feud with Trump on stress

Errol Musk, father of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, believes his son’s recent clash with US President Donald Trump stems from extreme stress and what he called “PTSD from the White House.”

In an interview with Russian media in Moscow, Errol said the fallout wasn’t political but emotional. “They’re very tired and stressed, so you can expect something like this. Elon made a mistake, I think. But he is tired,” he said.

He downplayed the incident, calling it “a small thing” that would “be over tomorrow.”

The once-friendly relationship between Musk and Trump turned sour after Musk slammed Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” a major tax and spending proposal, calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

Trump retaliated by threatening to pull federal contracts from Musk’s companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.

In response, Musk escalated the fight by implying, without evidence, that Trump’s name might appear in sealed files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the harsh back-and-forth, Errol Musk doesn’t see his son as a political figure. “He’s a great tech innovator, but not a great politician,” he said.

“His politics is like a swimming pool with no sides and no bottom,” Errol added, offering a candid assessment of Elon’s political involvement.

He emphasized again that the feud was more about pressure than principle. “They’re very tired and stressed… so you can expect something like this,” he repeated.

